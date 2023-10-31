WATCH: OR Tambo pumping to welcome Springboks back home

OR Tambo International in Johannesburg was more like a scene at a music festival than an airport on Tuesday, as thousands of fans bristled with excitement to welcome home the Rugby World Cup champions Springboks. The Springboks were only due to come through around 10am, after landing shortly before - but already fans had gathered in huge numbers in anticipation of catching a glimpse of their rugby heroes.

Members of the SA Police Service were also in attendance to oversee proceedings. A giant South Africa flag was hung in the main arrival hall, while the crowd was cheering and blowing vuvuzelas below. Music was also blaring in the normally orderly international arrivals terminal even with a live band joining in, as fans covered the entire area like they would in a packed stadium.

📽️: @FreemanZAR pic.twitter.com/7AagcOCNV6 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 31, 2023 Springbok flags everywhere South African flags could be seen waving all across the crowd, as well as a sea of Springbok supporter jerseys. Fans were also fenced off to allow the Springbok team easy passage in the arrivals hall. The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup title on Saturday, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

📽️: @FreemanZAR pic.twitter.com/FQEKSJ1uOd — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 31, 2023 Shortly before the Springboks came through, the DJ played the song 'Zombie' by The Cranberries, with the chorus line muted to say "Rassie, Rassie, what's in your head.'

🎥 @FreemanZAR #Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/TrCRCf0RSm — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 31, 2023 It was the second title in a row for the Siya Kolisi-led Springboks, as they defended the title they won in Japan in 2019.

It was also the second title for Rassie Erasmus, who was the coach in 2019 and now is the SA Director of Rugby. Current coach Jacques Nienaber worked closely with Erasmus as the pair plotted their way to the the title. @Golfhackno1