WATCH: ‘Please Mr President, can the Monday after a Bok game during this World Cup be a public holiday?’

The Springboks are once again playing a Rugby World Cup match on a Sunday and this TikToker is fearing that he will have another blue Monday. When the Bokke played their opening match against Scotland last Sunday, South African supporters were out in full force.

Many got swept up with all the celebrations after we beat the Scottish side 18-3, leaving lots of people tired and hangover the next day. Popular TikToker @kookie_khule took to the video app to ask the president to make the Monday after a Sunday Bokke matches a public holiday. “Mr President, I’m speaking on behalf of all South Africans, can the Monday after a Bok game during this World Cup be a public holiday?” asked the TikToker.

He continued by saying, that Monday was the slowest Monday he’s had in a long time and that productivity was at an all-time low. He went on to explain that people are not able to really enjoy the matches if they have to think about work or school the next day. “We need to be at our best for the Boks to defend this World Cup trophy. And we need to have Mondays off,” he continued.

“We can’t put this burden on blue Powerades. Blue Powerades can’t maintain this entire country’s productivity on a Monday for six weeks,” he added. “I don’t want to get fired,” he said. “Because I know someone like Jabu or Vusi are going to get fired because they celebrated too hard. We can’t have that!”

The video captioned: “Kooks Corner: My plea to the president” has been viewed over 140K times with over 16K likes, received many responses in agreement. One viewer commented: “Joh Joh Joh yes please nje. We are tired n babalas! Where do we sign this petition.” “I hear you and I 2nd that my man,” agreed another.