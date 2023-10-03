WATCH: Springboks’ Rassie Erasmus claps back with sarcasm after Irish podcaster mocks his ‘giant rugby brain’

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has reacted hilariously to an Irish podcaster who mocked him on Tuesday. Speaking about the Pool B permutations on Monday, Erasmus said the Springboks wouldn’t like to be in Ireland’s shoes going into the final round of pool matches at the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

"You could have just beaten us by 8 points if you wanted to...but you couldn't do it, Rassie, could you?" 😏☘



"Basically, as I understand it, if Scotland beat Ireland by more than eight points and Ireland don't get a bonus point then Ireland is out," was Erasmus' exact quote in the Monday press conference after Sunday's scrappy win over Tonga. "We would be first, Scotland second and Ireland out. If Scotland beat Ireland 8-0, Ireland are out."

Naturally, that did not sit down well in The Emerald Isle, with the Off The Ball host saying, “I wouldn’t like to be in your position either… it’s okay. How’s the braai?” before going on to mock the Bok mentor’s comments, going as far as to call him “arrogant”. “You could have beaten us by eight points if you wanted to and denied us a losing bonus point and made all very, very worried about what the future holds, but you couldn’t do it, Rassie, could you? ‘Oh, I’m going to show the world my giant rugby brain…” Reacting on his X – formerly Twitter – account, an unfazed Erasmus simply said, “This man is so funny. How does he doe that voice? Top entertainment.”

🤭 This man is so funny, how does he do that voice ? Top entertainment 🤡

Interestingly, Erasmus has been up to his usual tricks again and followed both Ireland and Scotland's accounts on the Elon Musk-owned social media website. Erasmus previously followed the Scots before their Rugby World Cup opener against the Springboks. All eyes will be on Ireland and Scotland when they go head-to-head on Sunday where the result will determine the Rugby World Cup fate of three teams.