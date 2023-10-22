WATCH: Young Springbok supporter basically sums up Mzansi’s mood during nail-biting semi-final

South Africans were left clutching their chests on Saturday night in the final 10 minutes of the Springboks versus England semi-final game of the Rugby World Cup. Some could even be forgiven for thinking they were experiencing mild heart attack symptoms as the stress and anxiety of watching our boys in green and gold was enough to send anyone to the emergency room.

The feeling of impending doom clearly got too much for this young Springbok supporter as he watched the final moments of the nerve-wrecking game. The clip which was originally uploaded onto TikTok was later reshared by @PhungulaSam on X, who perfectly summed up the nation’s mood with the caption: “The Springboks are not only gonna kill us, they gonna kill our children.” Dressed in his Springbok jersey, it all just became too much for the young fan.

Distressed and with tears in his eyes, he’s handed a glass of sugar water to calm his nerves, while his mom comforts him by patting his back. The poor fellah’s heart couldn’t take it any more. The springboks are not only gonna kill us they gonna kill our children 😭😭the “yoh” took me out 😂 #Springboks #RSAvENG #RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JxCwVhpNxP — Samke Phungula-Goldwyn (@PhungulaSam) October 21, 2023

The post went viral within a matter of minutes, prompting other parents to share their kids’ reactions as well. One clip even showed a child on the verge of fainting. As a nation we need to sue them for the destress they are causing not only us but the babies😂 — Samke Phungula-Goldwyn (@PhungulaSam) October 22, 2023

Another had a girl refusing to wear her Springbok jersey while balling her eyes out, frustrated with the team’s performance on the field. They’re definitely here for them kids too 🙌🏾🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nnr1traTi7 — A DISLOYAL SMART HUN 💃🏽💃🏽😍 (@BlessingsMcGor1) October 22, 2023