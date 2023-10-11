Will the infamous white Springbok jersey return in World Cup quarter-final against France?

The Springboks could be in one of their two white alternative kits when they take on hosts France on Sunday evening, as both look to keep their Rugby World Cup campaign going. South Africa traditionally play in green and gold. And, with France’s home jersey being dark blue, this could cause a colour clash that would make it difficult for visually impaired supporters to follow the game.

“Everyone is welcome in rugby. We exist to ensure that rugby is accessible and inclusive for all. Underscoring that commitment, we recognise the challenges that people with colour blindness or colour vision deficiency (CVD) have participating and experiencing our sport,” World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont said earlier this year. “I too have CVD and I am proud of the steps that we have taken in partnership with Colour Blind Awareness to both educate and inform in this important area in the form of these guidelines.

“Whether you are at the community or elite levels of the game, this guidance is designed to help you ensure that colour blind people are welcomed, have an exceptional experience, enjoying all the huge lifelong benefits that rugby can offer. Together we can ensure that the game is as inclusive as possible for everyone.” Scotland, during their opener against the Springboks, played in a dark blue strip, that is similar in colour to France’s home jersey. Adding two and two together, it seems likely that either the Springboks or France would have to play in an alternate strip. And with France being the home side, it suggests Kolisi and his men will have to be in a changed strip.