SA Rugby backs SA government in fight against Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG – SA Rugby would throw its full weight behind the government’s policies and objectives in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mark Alexander, SA Rugby president, said on Wednesday.

The Minister for Sports, Arts & Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, briefed national sports federations on the government’s plans on Tuesday and called on sports bodies to support the campaign.

“We wholeheartedly and without hesitation are completely aligned to the government’s aggressive approach to attempting to curb this pandemic,” said Alexander. “All rugby has been suspended until the end of April and we have changed our business practices to support the need for ‘social distancing’.

“I call on the entire rugby fraternity to play their part in support of the government in curbing this pandemic. The Springboks showed last year that we as a nation are stronger when we are together and now is the time for all of us to act.

“We will continue to support government initiatives and directives and follow the advice of the Department of Health and other advisory bodies to beat back the disease.”