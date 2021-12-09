SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux loses appeal, told to pay back stolen millions

According to a News24 report, an arbitrator found that the money had been misappropriated from the coffers of Stellenbosch University to the Maties Rugby Club during his tenure at the institution's finance department.

Cape Town — SA Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux has reportedly lost an appeal and been ordered to repay Stellenbosch University R37 million.

The Arbitration Appeal Tribunal panel said: "Mr Roux's strategy was in various instances glaringly evasive, consisting, as it did, of reams of bald denials in his ultimately amended plea. His evidence was no different — evasive and argumentative, and smacked of sophism."

Roux has been accused of manipulating the university’s electronic accounting systems to illegally channel millions into the coffers of the rugby club.

The report concluded that Roux must pay the university R37 116 402 plus interest from the date of summons. He must also pay the university's legal costs.

IOL Sport