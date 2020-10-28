SA Rugby mourns club player’s death after breach of Covid-19 regulations

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby is investigating a breach of Covid-19 regulations after a young rugby player from a club in Border tragically passed away after picking up a serious injury during a tournament match.

Vizicelo Sebenza Zondani died at a tournament at Ngqwele Location near King William’s Town on Saturday.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have happened, and our hearts go out to the family, friends and teammates of Vizicelo,” Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this goes directly against our Covid-19 guidelines around return to training, as all amateur rugby matches have been suspended for the year due to the pandemic and all our unions, clubs and other bodies know this.

“This tournament should never have taken place and we will launch a full investigation into the incident, as well as the tournament.”