SA Rugby Under-21 Championship set for Johannesburg next month
The 2020 SA Rugby Under-21 Championship, featuring five provincial sides, will kick off on Sunday 4 October and will be played at one venue – Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg – culminating in the final on 30 October, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday.
The Xerox Lions Under-21 side will welcome their counterparts from the Cell C Sharks, Toyota Free State, DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls to their stadium for this exciting, action-packed and streamlined tournament.
All teams will play each once, with semi-finals and a final to conclude this showpiece of the best emerging South African rugby talent, with two matches to take place every four days.
All five teams will be based in Johannesburg for the duration of the tournament. Current Covid-19 regulations will be in effect, with no spectators allowed and limited working personnel allowed in the stadium on match days.
The SA Rugby U21 Championship fixtures for 2020 are (kick-off times to be confirmed):
Sunday 4 October (Round One)
DHL Western Province v Vodacom Blue Bulls
Toyota Free State v Xerox Lions
Bye: Cell C Sharks
Thursday 8 October (Round Two)
Vodacom Blue Bulls v Toyota Free State
Xerox Lions v Cell C Sharks
Bye: DHL Western Province
Monday 12 October (Round Three)
DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks
Xerox Lions v Vodacom Blue Bulls
Bye: Toyota Free State
Friday 16 October (Round Four)
DHL Western Province v Toyota Free State
Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Blue Bulls
Bye: Xerox Lions
Tuesday 20 October (Round Five)
Toyota Free State v Cell C Sharks
Xerox Lions v DHL Western Province
Bye: Vodacom Blue Bulls
Semi-finals:
Sunday 25 October
Final:
Friday 30 October
