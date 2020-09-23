SA Rugby Under-21 Championship set for Johannesburg next month

The 2020 SA Rugby Under-21 Championship, featuring five provincial sides, will kick off on Sunday 4 October and will be played at one venue – Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg – culminating in the final on 30 October, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday.

The Xerox Lions Under-21 side will welcome their counterparts from the Cell C Sharks, Toyota Free State, DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls to their stadium for this exciting, action-packed and streamlined tournament.

All teams will play each once, with semi-finals and a final to conclude this showpiece of the best emerging South African rugby talent, with two matches to take place every four days.

All five teams will be based in Johannesburg for the duration of the tournament. Current Covid-19 regulations will be in effect, with no spectators allowed and limited working personnel allowed in the stadium on match days.

Format and fixtures for SA Rugby U21 Champs announced

All matches scheduled for Emirates Airline Park

"A lot of the players have already been spotted ... and we will be monitoring their progress"

The SA Rugby U21 Championship fixtures for 2020 are (kick-off times to be confirmed):