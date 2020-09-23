SportRugby
Emirates Airline Park Stadium in Johannesburg will host the 2020 SA Rugby Under-21 Championship next month. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)
SA Rugby Under-21 Championship set for Johannesburg next month

The 2020 SA Rugby Under-21 Championship, featuring five provincial sides, will kick off on Sunday 4 October and will be played at one venue – Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg – culminating in the final on 30 October, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday.

The Xerox Lions Under-21 side will welcome their counterparts from the Cell C Sharks, Toyota Free State, DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls to their stadium for this exciting, action-packed and streamlined tournament.

All teams will play each once, with semi-finals and a final to conclude this showpiece of the best emerging South African rugby talent, with two matches to take place every four days.

All five teams will be based in Johannesburg for the duration of the tournament. Current Covid-19 regulations will be in effect, with no spectators allowed and limited working personnel allowed in the stadium on match days.

The SA Rugby U21 Championship fixtures for 2020 are (kick-off times to be confirmed):

Sunday 4 October (Round One)

DHL Western Province v Vodacom Blue Bulls

Toyota Free State v Xerox Lions

Bye: Cell C Sharks

Thursday 8 October (Round Two)

Vodacom Blue Bulls v Toyota Free State

Xerox Lions v Cell C Sharks

Bye: DHL Western Province

Monday 12 October (Round Three)

DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks

Xerox Lions v Vodacom Blue Bulls

Bye: Toyota Free State

Friday 16 October (Round Four)

DHL Western Province v Toyota Free State

Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Blue Bulls

Bye: Xerox Lions

Tuesday 20 October (Round Five)

Toyota Free State v Cell C Sharks

Xerox Lions v DHL Western Province

Bye: Vodacom Blue Bulls

Semi-finals:

Sunday 25 October

Final:

Friday 30 October

