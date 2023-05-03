Independent Online
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SA schools giants face off in  Paarl Gimnasium–Paul Roos clash

Paarl Gimnasium No 10 Kyle Smith in action during a match

Paarl Gim No 10 Kyle Smith will be a player to watch - if he is selected - for their clash against Paul Roos on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - On Saturday all roads lead to Stellenbosch as two of the giants in South African schoolboy rugby face off at the Markotter Stadium when neighbours Paarl Gimnasium visit Paul Roos.

Gim have a score to settle after Paul Roos upset them last year on their home turf, winning a closely fought game 26-24. Gim will be out to return the favour by defeating their arch-rivals on their beloved home-field in front of their supporters.

Both teams come into the fixture after two good wins at the Wildeklawer tournament, played over the long weekend, and they both seem to be hitting their straps at the right time.

Paul Roos are currently on a five-match winning streak having dispatched Pretoria Boys High, Grey PE, Bishops, DHS and Affies. Their last loss was at the beginning of April, when they were defeated 44-26 by Monument.

Having opted not to participate in any Easter Weekend festivals, their team seemed rejuvenated at the Wildeklawer festival, where they showed some fine form.

Meanwhile, Gim have played eight matches so far this season, winning seven of those. Their only defeat came at the hands of the mighty Grey College at the North-South Festival, where they lost 33-12.

They also opted not to play at any of the Easter Festivals, and it showed in their recent form in which they have won five games – against KES, Wynberg, Affies, Helpmekaar and Monument – comfortably.

The netball and rugby derbies between the Cape-based schools will be broadcast live on Saturday at 10.40am and 12.55pm on SuperSport Schools (channel 216).

Supplied

