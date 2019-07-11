James Small died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 50 yesterday. Photo: Anne Laing

JOHANNESBURG – The SA minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday paid tribute to the late Springbok legend James Small. Small died on Thursday aged 50 from a suspected heart attack.

“James Small was not just a legend but one of those great players which their names will be written in our history of sports,” said Mthethwa.

“He was one of those who were instrumental alongside the class of ’95 in fostering social cohesion and nation-building. We would never forget the role that the 1995 Springboks Rugby team played in breaking down the racial boundaries and making us one nation with one objective.

“This class of 95 inclusive of James Small, stood alongside our former statesman ‘Tata’ Nelson Mandela and demonstrated the importance of sport in eradicating racism and discrimination.

“May the soul of this gentle giant repose peacefully and may his family and friends find comfort in all our prayers.”

African News Agency (ANA)