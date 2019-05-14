Daniel du and Jean- Luc du Preez are on their way to Sale Shark/s. Photo: Joel Carret/EPA/

LONDON – Ambitious English Premiership side Sale Sharks on Tuesday signed South African twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez, who will join their brother Robert at the club next season. The 23-year-old backrow forwards both of them capped at Test level – will return to The Sharks for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign following the Premiership season under the terms of the loan deal.

Jean-Luc – who has 13 Test caps whilst Daniel has four to his name – is already known to Sharks fans having played six times for them earlier this campaign as injury cover when England star Tom Curry was injured in the November Tests.

"I am delighted to secure the services of both Jean-Luc and Daniel ahead of the 2019/20 Premiership," said Sale's director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"Both lads are huge men with a commanding physical presence and to be able to add two world class internationals to our forward pack for next year is a huge boost for the club."

The twins – whose father Robert is currently coach at Super Rugby franchise Sharks having played seven Tests at scrum-half in the early 1990s -- expressed their delight at pitting their wits against the English Premiership's glittering array of talent.

"I really enjoyed my short stint with the club late last year, so much so that I have decided to sign another short-term contract in the UK," said Jean-Luc.

"The club has set really high standards and the squad that has been built is really exciting and signals the clubs intent within the Premiership."

Aside from joining their older brother utility back Robert at Sale they will find other familiar South African faces there such as scrum-half Faf de Klerk and recently signed duo lock Lood de Jager and prop Coenie Oosthuizen.

AFP