Salmaan Moreat to miss Sharks URC clash as Stormers make two injury- enforced changes

The Stormers have made two injury- enforced changes to their pack that will front up against the Bulls in the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday (kick-off 5.05pm). In total, there are three changes to the starting line-up that defeated the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend.

Lock Salmaan Moerat (knee) and No.8 Evan Roos (minor rib injury) have both been ruled out, with Adre Smith and Hacjivah Dayimani coming in to replace them in the run-on side. The only change to the backline sees Angelo Davids start on the right wing. Among the loose forwards, Nama Xaba and Marcel Theunissen have both been named on the bench after solid performances for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

On his selections for the coastal derby, Stormers head coach John Dobson said: "While it was disappointing to lose Salmaan and Evan this week, we are looking forward to seeing what all of the players coming in this week can add. "Evan picked up a minor knock on his rib, so we are managing him conservatively, while also keen to see what Hacjivah can do at the back of the scrum. "Angelo, Nama and Marcel have all performed well for Western Province and will be looking to grab this opportunity," he said.