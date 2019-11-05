English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds ($6.92 million) after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby said on Tuesday.
British media reported the breaches related to England internationals such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola entering into business partnerships with club chairman Nigel Wray.
"Saracens Rugby Club failed to disclose payments to players in each of the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19," Premiership Rugby said in a statement.
"In addition, the club is found to have exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players in each of the three seasons.
"The Salary Cap Regulations stipulate that a points deduction may be imposed in the current season (2019-20) only. The sanction has no bearing on any other domestic or European competition."