JOHANNESBURG – The third annual BrightRock Players Choice Awards will be held in Johannesburg, on Tuesday. These Awards, held for the players by the players, celebrates South Africa’s world-class rugby talent. They are the only awards of their kind in South Africa, with professional rugby players from SA's 14 unions voting for their top players across six awards categories.

The seventh is a Fans' Choice category where SA rugby fans were given the chance to vote for their favourite players of 2019.

And what a year 2019 has been for South African rugby. With the Springboks winning the 2019 Rugby Championship in August and more recently, the Rugby World Cup in Japan, it truly has been a magnificent year for national rugby.

The coveted Players’ Player of the Year award was won last year by Malcolm Marx and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in 2017. In the running this year are Springbok favourites Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits and Cheslin Kolbe.