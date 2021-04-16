Sbu Nkosi hopes Roc Nation helps his ’unquenchable thirst for better’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi is the fourth World Cup-winning Springbok to be signed to the stable of Roc Nation Sports, the American entertainment giants that are in a partnership with the Durban franchise. Roc Nation already look after the interests of Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, with South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, completing the South African talent list. ALSO READ: The Sharks bolster team with signing of Reniel Hugo from Cheetahs Mtawarira, although retired as a player, continues to have an influential presence in the game and because of his powerful story he can still make a big impact on the sport, particularly in developing youngsters. Nkosi, though, is in his prime at age 25 and is certain to add plenty more Test caps to the 11 he already has.

Nkosi says he is honoured to join the illustrious company of his World-Cup winning teammates at a sports marketing company that also represents some of the biggest acts in the entertainment industry, including the likes of Jay-Z and Rihanna.

ALSO READ: Super Rugby withdrawal symptoms in the Covid-19 pandemic

“I’ve always had this unquenchable thirst for better,” Nkosi said. “Better for my country, its people, better for my family, and better for everyone. I’m humbled by the responsibility and excited for the movement this partnership will bring. I’m looking forward to breaking ceilings and redesigning limits. I’m committed to making it move faster and further.”

Roc Nation Sports will now manage Nkosi’s career on and off the field.

Roc Nation president, Michael Yormark said they had signed Nkosi because he has a bright future.

“Sbu is an exciting and talented rugby player,” Yormarck said. “Based on his career aspirations and ambitions, we believe Roc Nation Sports will be the perfect partner to help him achieve his goals and objectives both on and off the field.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome him to the family and look forward to a successful partnership.”

IOL Sport