Scarra Ntubeni has apologised after a video of him hitting a ball out of a ball boy's hands during Western Province's Currie Cup game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday went viral.
A short while ago Ntubeni took to social media and shared a heartfelt apology saying what happened yesterday was totally out of character.
"So last night I did something out of my character and I take all criticism coming my way... I apologise to everyone I disappointed, everyone who supports me and most importantly Giovanni..."
so last night i did something totally out of my character and i take all the criticisms coming my way.I apologize to everyone who i disappointed, everyone who supports me and most importantly Giovanni... pic.twitter.com/lW80YU92qO— siyabonga ntubeni (@skara2ntubeni) August 25, 2019
Ntubeni's social media post was accompanied with a picture of him handing a Giovanni a Western Province jersey.
Twitter users were quick to commend the WP and Springbok hooker for apologizing.
Good on you Skara. Made a mistake and fixed it.Perfect.— Wickus (@battwickus) August 25, 2019
The Cheetahs got a dramatic win over Province to book a home Currie Cup semi-final.
Well done for taking responsibility. https://t.co/o6FZxCLjBS— IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) August 25, 2019
