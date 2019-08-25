Scarra Ntubeni has apologized for the incident with the ball boy. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix
Scarra Ntubeni has apologised after a video of him hitting a ball out of a ball boy's hands during Western Province's Currie Cup game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday went viral. 

A short while ago Ntubeni took to social media and shared a heartfelt apology saying what happened yesterday was totally out of character. 

 "So last night I did something out of my character and I take all criticism coming my way... I apologise to everyone I disappointed, everyone who supports me and most importantly Giovanni..."

Ntubeni's social media post was accompanied with a picture of him handing a Giovanni a Western Province jersey. 

Twitter users were quick to commend the WP and Springbok hooker for apologizing. 
The Cheetahs got a dramatic win over Province to book a home Currie Cup semi-final. 

IOL Sport