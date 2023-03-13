Schools and clubs set to trial new reduced tackle height law in SA game

Cape Town - Amateur rugby players in South Africa could soon see the introduction of law changes around the height of a legal tackle implemented in club and school matches. SA Rugby will at the next meeting of the South African Rugby Union's Amateur Rugby Committee, discuss the possible introduction of the experimental law changes following an announcement by World Rugby on Monday.

The international rugby body has recommended reducing the height of tackles to below the sternum (middle of the chest) in the community game. And if it is approved by World Rugby's council in May, national unions will be given the choice of opting in for a global trial. SA Rugby will now consult with its member unions and the South African Schools Rugby Association (SASRA) to get their views on the recommendation before a potential roll-out in SA. ALSO READ: It’s a first as Bulls and Lions to host United Rugby Championship double-headers

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander in a statement said changes that increase enjoyment and participation while improving safety have to be welcomed. “We will now workshop these proposals with those most intimately connected with the delivery of the amateur game, our member unions and the schools,” Alexander said. “Our sport is moving in the right direction with such initiatives but, when, where and how we would be ready to implement them in SA needs to be thoroughly considered.

"If they are implemented here, we must do it with clarity and full buy-in.” ALSO READ: Blue Bulls coach Edgar Marutlulle picks up the pieces after Pumas mauling According to World Rugby, rigorous independent research had shown that the tackler was responsible for 74% of all concussions.

Reducing the height of a tackle protected both players. The England Rugby Football Union (RFU) recently received backlash from amateur rugby clubs, after it unanimously voted to reduce the tackle height in the English community game to the waist and lower. ALSO READ: Johnny Sexton “dreaming” of Irish grand slam on home soil

The clubs want the restriction to be implemented at the sternum level and not the waist. According to Sky Sports the RFU will now hold forums and workshops with players, coaches, match officials and volunteers, to explain and develop the details of the domestic law variation. World Rugby said that trials (on lowered legal tackle height) conducted since 2019 in the community game in France, SA, Georgia and Fiji had delivered positive advances in player safety, by reducing the number of head impacts and concussions, and the overall game experience by supporting increased ball-in-play flow.