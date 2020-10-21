Scotland hand first cap to winger Van der Merwe

EDINBURGH - Scotland handed South African-born winger Duhan van der Merwe a first cap when coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named his team for the test against Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

Front row forward Oli Kebble, another uncapped South African-born player, is listed among the replacements for the warm-up international ahead of the October 31 Six Nations clash with Wales at Llanelli.

Both had qualified through residency in recent weeks and been quickly incorporated into the team.

Fraser Brown will captain the side for the first time with James Lang lining up at inside centre, having last featured in mid-2018.

Townsend said he had picked his strongest possible side, including a return for Finn Russell, who will start on the bench after playing for his French club Racing 92 in their European Champions Cup final loss to Exeter last weekend.