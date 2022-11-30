Seattle Seawolves partner with ex-Lions rugby player Dan Kriel’s cancer foundation

Johannesburg - There are sometimes things that are more important than rugby, as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi likes to say, and Dan Kriel’s initiative is one of those programmes that speaks to that truth. The former Lions player now plys his trade in the United for the Seattle Seawolves, and recently registered his non-profit organisation Happy Bundles in the States, placing it onto an international footing.

Kriel’s wife, Candice, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2020, and following that diagnosis, the couple decided to start a non-profit organisation in South Africa to specifically help children fighting cancer. On Tuesday morning, the Seattle Seawolves revealed that they will partner with Happy Bundles, posting on their Twitter account: “Giving Tuesday!

"We are partnering with Happy Bundles, founded by our own Dan Kriel and his wife, Candice!

“After going through their own experience, they wanted to give back! Their mission is to bring back smiles and joy to kids with cancer.” Of course, Kriel expressed gratitude for his team’s support. “Thanks you (Seawolves Rugby) for helping us make a difference in childrens’ lives fighting cancer,” Kriel replied.

Happy Bundles uses its donations to send children fighting the scourge, a box of gifts full of toys and clothing – among other things – in an effort to bring a smile to their faces, as well as their loved ones, and a moment of respite from their ailment. South Africans interested in helping out can easily donate to the foundation by visiting their website www.happybundles.co.za, and tackling an issue that is much larger than rugby.