TOUCHDOWN: The Blitzboks' Dewald Human scores the match-winning try against New Zealand at the Cape Town. Photo:Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Nothing sparks a fire like motivation. Motivation to perform. Motivation to do better. Motivation to fill some very big shoes. And Dewald Human should know all about that.

While Kyle Brown will have the chance to equal Frankie Horne's record (when he makes his 68th appearance), Human will have his own memorabale moment when he gets to start for the defending World Series champions in a role previously spoken for by Justin Geduld.

Human has represented the Springbok Sevens side in six tournaments, and this weekend, he will start at flyhalf ahead of Justin Geduld when the Blitzboks look to shift into gear after a sixth-place finish in Dubai and a third spot in Cape Town.

And while it's an opportunity the 23-year-old is looking forward to, he emphasised the importance of putting the team first.

“It is about using the opportunities when they present themselves,” said Human. “I feel I did well when required to and starting this weekend will provide another opportunity. I have confidence in my abilities and would like to go out and play, but it is also about the team effort.”

Dewald Human in action at the Cape Town Sevens in December 2018. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Geduld underwent minor surgery last month, but has been declared fit to play.

It will be Human's first taste of action in New Zealand, and said he's looking forward to making up for the slow start the Blitzboks experienced at the start of the 2018/19 season.

“I am looking forward to playing in New Zealand as it is my first time here, but more importantly, as a team we want to lay down a marker for ourselves.

We did not perform as we should in the opening two tournaments, so we have to use this opportunity to get it right.”

The Blitzboks’ schedule for Day One (SA times):

Friday, 25 January at 23h22: vs Kenya

Saturday, 26 January at 03h10: vs France

Saturday, 26 January at 07h22: vs Scotland





