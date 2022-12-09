Australia put Springbok Women to the sword in Cape Town Sevens opener

Cape Town – The Australia Women’s Sevens team showed why they are regarded as the best in the business as they ruthlessly dispatched their hosts and South African counterparts on the opening day of the Cape Town Sevens on Friday. The Australians, who are the defending world champions after winning the title in Cape Town earlier this year, ran out 52-0 winners after leading 28-0 at half time.

The South Africans started playing with a lot of intent after kicking off, keeping the Australians pinned down deep in their half. The home side even had the ball for a brief period, but lacked patience. The Australians absorbed the pressure for a few minutes, but then got into their work nicely, with captain Charlotte Caslick breaking through the defence to run in the first try of the match. The dam wall burst after that, with the South African players being isolated by chop tackles, and turning the ball over almost immediately after each kick-off for Australia to score

The second half was basically the same story, with the South Africans just not in the same class as the well-drilled Australians. It’s going to be a long weekend for the South Africans, but the more they play, surely, the more they will improve. Point-scorers:

