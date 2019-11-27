SA Rugby announced a very special price for the Cape Town Sevens Friday tickets. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Black Friday will go Green and Gold on Friday, 29 November with an unbeatable limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, where … #AnythingCanHappen. The Springboks Sevens side and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament – including an eagerly awaited home debut for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team.

All available tickets for the first day of the tournament, on Friday 13 December, will sell for only R99 all day on Black Friday (29 November), at all participating Computicket outlets and online at www.computicket.com.

There is also a limited number of Saturday and Sunday tickets available at normal prices, having been returned from event partners.

Friday's opening day will also see the HSBC Cape Town Sevens debut to award-winning Hip Hop artist, YoungstaCPT. The popular musician recently won two awards at the annual SA Hip Hop Awards, bagging best album of the year and the best music video.