Blitzboks finish fourth at New Zealand Sevens as Fiji clinch title
Kyle Brown also received a yellow card in the first half, and the South Africans could only a produce a consolation try through Selvyn Davids.27 January 2019 | Sevens
Kyle Brown also received a yellow card in the first half, and the South Africans could only a produce a consolation try through Selvyn Davids.27 January 2019 | Sevens
Be wise to a team like Crystal Palace, who could be the side with the weekend’s upset against Tottenham, says Sports Sangoma Sanele Tshabalala.26 January 2019 | FA Cup
Kyle Brown equalled the record of Frankie Horne by most tournament appearances by a South African in his 68th event when he took to the field.25 January 2019 | Sevens
Kyle Brown, in his 68th tournament, will equal the record for tournament appearances in the Blitzboks jersey, held by Frankie Horne.17 January 2019 | Sevens
“Defensively, we made mistakes. But that’s the game of sevens – you are never going to keep teams out for 14 minutes.”9 December 2018 | Sevens
“If you compare it to day one in Dubai, it’s a lot better – a lot more effort, a lot better in how the players gelled together, and get momentum and rhythm.”8 December 2018 | Sevens
So, after all teams now have that assessment in Dubai behind them, will we see drastically different results in Cape Town this weekend?8 December 2018 | Sevens
“Always good to be back here. Just take a look around you here today – the vibe is strong and people are really excited for the weekend,” he said.7 December 2018 | Sevens
Zain Davids’ strength in contact and ability to step like a centre may be just what the Blitzboks need at the Cape Town Sevens, writes Ashfak Mohamed.5 December 2018 | Sevens
“We want to play to our potential for ourselves and for everyone out there. That is a given.”4 December 2018 | Sevens
“I know what I need to do inside the system, and that is where my focus will be – to do my job.”3 December 2018 | Sevens
The jersey takes its green-and-gold design inspiration from the intricately patterned shirts Madiba was famous for wearing.3 December 2018 | Sevens
The HSBC Cape Town Sevens commences on 8th and 9th of December 2018.3 December 2018 | Sevens
Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell says they will look to control matches better at the Cape Town leg of the 2018/19 World Sevens Series.2 December 2018 | Sevens
The South Africans produced another lacklustre display after going down 17-12 to Argentina in their last pool match.1 December 2018 | Sevens
Despite the defeat, the Blitzboks will still advance to the knockout stages.30 November 2018 | Sevens