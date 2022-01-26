Blitzboks aiming for more glory in Spain after Malaga success

Durban — The Springbok Sevens teams’ mantra of “teamwork makes the dream work” is the key to their success, according to flyhalf Dewald Human, and he says it has to be more of the same if they are to follow up their win in Malaga last week with more glory this weekend in Spain. “We are all keen to contribute to our system and add value as we have seen what the rewards are,” Human says.

“If the system is functioning properly and every member in the squad is contributing, the results will come, and that is a very rewarding feeling. “Whether you start the match or come off the bench, your responsibility remains the same — you need to make sure you put your teammate in a better position and you make sure you have his back. For us as Blitzboks, we enjoy playing for each other, so it is an easy motivation for every match.” The 26-year-old Human has captained the Blitzboks twice in the past, including in their Canada Sevens tournament victory in Vancouver in 2021, and he says he is comfortable in his current role of providing back-up to Branco du Preez or Selvyn Davids.

“With the make-up of the team, I can slot in as sweeper or as flyhalf and am happy to contribute to either role. There is a good mix of experience and youth, so the team never really loses momentum when the bench comes into play,” he said. Human, who has scored 169 points in 56 matches, has had his fair share of injury problems in the past, but he says he is currently in good health. “It is a frustrating part of the game and for now, I am trying to stay fit and in contention,” he said.

“There will be a lot of rugby in 2022 and I want to be part of the big tournaments later in the year. There are very good players in my position, but the nice thing is that we keep pushing each other to improve even more.” Playing in his fourth tournament this weekend, Darren Adonis is one of the newer squad members, but he is equally keen to lay down a marker for the remainder of the season. Adonis was a member of the Cheetahs’ squad that won the Currie Cup in 2019 before he made the switch to sevens, and he is not rueing the decision at all.

“Make no mistake, it was a huge change coming from fifteens and I am still learning, but so far so good,” said Adonis. “It was really nice to make the team that traveled here, and to win and contribute in Malaga was a great feeling. I like fifteens, but for now, my focus is on the Blitzboks and I want to contribute to those things we want to achieve as a squad this year. I am finding my feet nicely and hope this continues in the future.” @MikeGreenaway67