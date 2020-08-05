Blitzboks are excited to get back to training

CAPE TOWN – Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell says his squad will get a mental boost when they return to training next week. The Blitzboks players will undergo Covid-19 testing on Thursday as part of the return-to-play protocols and will return to their training base at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Tuesday next week. For Powell, this comes at a good time for his squad, who last saw action in early March before the 2019/20 World Sevens Series was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The players will welcome the return no doubt,” said Powell. “It has been tough on them mentally to be away from the game for so long and while they managed to train on their own during the lockdown period, it will also be good for them to get back into a training routine, although in smaller groups.”

The Blitzboks were awarded the silver medal for the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series, with the last four tournaments cancelled and the Olympic Games in Tokyo postponed until August 2021.

“The guys will be keen to get back into action, but we will manage the start of the new season,” said Powell.

“Not only are there certain protocols in place during our return to train phase of the lockdown, we also have to make sure the players are following those to the letter.

“The first month will focus on fitness and strength work, and we plan to start with skills training in September. We are not rushed in any way at this stage, so this gives us the ideal opportunity to make sure all players are getting into the right habits and protocols.

“Everyone could do legwork, but not all the players had the same access to strength and gym training, so we will phase that in,” he added.

