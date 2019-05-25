Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi was one of the try scorers during their victory over Argentina at the London Sevens on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/EPA

LONDON – The Blitzboks went past the 40-point mark on three occasions to make a big statement on the first day of the London Sevens tournament on Saturday. By winning their group, they will face Australia in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

In their third and final game on the first day of the World Sevens Series event, they scored six tries to ease past a powerful Argentina side 40-21.

Earlier in the day, they scored easy wins against, first, Japan (49-0), and then Canada (45-14). Their strong showing ensured Neil Powell’s team topped Group A – something they have done at every tournament this year – and they will be favourites going into the knockout rounds on Sunday.

The impressive Siviwe Soyizwapi scored a brace in the late win against Argentina, while there were also tries by Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, Muller du Plessis and Werner Kok. The BlitzBoks were simply too good in all department for the South Americans, who scored three tries in the match.

In the South Africans’ opening match of the first day, they registered a 49-0 win against Japan, with veteran star Branco du Preez leading the side onto the field in his record-setting 70th series event.

The BlitzBoks scored four tries in a stunning first half performance which left Japan too much to do in the second period to be a threat. It turned out to be one-way traffic throughout the encounter and laid the foundation for the two matches to come.

In their second outing they hammered Canada 45-14 after this time producing a brilliant second half. After a close first seven minutes between the teams, which saw them change sides at 14-all, the BlitzBoks turned on the style in the second half and scored five unanswered tries and 31 points.

Canada simply had no answer for the speed, power and passing game of the South Africans who will now be among the favourites to go all the way on Sunday.

IOL Sport