Blitzboks beat Argentina to claim fifth straight title in Dubai

The Blitzboks beat Argentina 12-7 in the Cup final on Sunday to claim a fifth straight Dubai SVNS series crown. The men in green and gold scored two tries in quick succession as they took the game to the Argentinians in the first half of the encounter.

Impi Visser opened the scoring in the third minute, and then two minutes later, Shilton van Wyk dotted down to get South Africa 12-0 up, and that’s how it remained for the remainder of the first half. The second half began with Argentina looking to get themselves back in the game, and they were given a huge opportunity when Ryan Oosthuizen was shown a yellow card for a late tackle. The resulting penalty saw Matias Osadczuk cross over the line with Santiago Mare adding the two points, leading to nervy final minutes.

With time running out, Selwyn Davids thought he’d killed off the game for South Africa when he done in to score. But the TMO review ruled out the try due to a knock on. But, the Blitzboks were able to hold on until the end to claim the season-opening win, and a fifth straight title in Dubai. The result marked an impressive turnaround for the Blitzboks, who after a torrid previous season, are still to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.