Blitzboks beat Ireland to secure Seville Sevens gold medal final spot

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side overcame a struggling start to beat Ireland 26-0 in the Cup semi-finals and secure a spot in the Gold medal final in Seville on Sunday. The Blitzboks hardly had any possession in the first half and were guilty of a few errors, and while Ireland saw most of the ball, they couldn’t penetrate the defending Series champions’ defence.

South Africa finally got on the scoreboard after Justin Geduld was quick over the ball to secure the turnover. They turned defence into offence quickly, working a few quick passes out wide to Christie Grobbelaar, who shot down touch to go 7-0 up. Neil Powell’s men grabbed another one just before half time to take the score to 14-0 at half time. Geduld went from creator to finisher after showing brilliant control from first-phase ball to hold onto the oval and ground it after working his way upfield for an unconverted try (19-0).

Things got tougher for Ireland when they went one man down after an illegal tackle, and while it took a while, the South Africans got their fourth after Selvyn Davids put in a chip-and-chase and gathered his own characteristic move to run in the final try (26-0) in their 33rd straight win. Powell’s team will face Australia in the final. The men from Down Under beat Argentina 28-12 in the other semi-final. Point scorers:

South Africa — 26 : Tries: Christie Grobbelaar, Shaun Williams, Justin Geduld, Selvyn Davids Conversions: Davids (3) Ireland — 0 @WynonaLouw