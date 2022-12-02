Blitzboks bounce back at Dubai Sevens by dispatching Kenya

Cape Town – The Blitzboks bounced back from a lacklustre opening game to produce a 27-12 victory over Kenya at the Dubai Sevens on Friday. The Springbok Sevens had lost 14-5 to Great Britain earlier in the day, where poor defence and questionable handling was the order of the day.

But the South Africans were much more efficient in their second encounter at the Dubai Sevens Stadium as they dispatched their continental rivals with five tries to two. It was a crucial victory, considering the Kenyans had earned a 19-19 draw with Hong Kong champions Australia in their first game. ALSO READ: Blitzboks’ 19-game winning streak at Dubai Sevens comes to an end against Great Britain

The east Africans were on the back foot from the start as they dropped the opening kickoff, and the Blitzboks took full advantage as JC Pretorius powered his way over the line soon afterwards. From the resultant restart, the South Africans pounced again, with Impi Visser knocking the ball backwards before it went into touch, and Ryan Oosthuizen hacked it forward and won the race to dot down. Coach Sandile Ngcobo would have been pleased with the improved handling and passing on attack, with the Blitzboks playing with much more fluidity and intensity with ball-in-hand.

They managed to run in another touchdown before halftime, with Pretorius showing off some fancy footwork and then delivering the decisive offload to Visser. It was a long road back for Kenya from 17-0 down at halftime, and they were unable to really close the gap in the second stanza. The Blitzboks applied pressure immediately from the kickoff, and Dewald Human claimed the loose ball and sped away for an easy five-pointer.

Kenya pulled one back via Anthony Omondi, following a couple of brilliant offloads from Willy Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo. South Africa, though, finished off in fine style as Branco du Preez’s grubber kick downfield saw them win the breakdown, and debutant Ricardo Duarttee dived over in spectacular fashion. Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi’s team will have to go all out to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals and possibly top the Pool A log against Australia at 6.33pm on Friday, with the Aussies having seen off Great Britain 28-19.

‘Warrior’ Masande Mtshali brings height, speed to Blitzboks in Dubai, says coach Sandile Ngcobo Australia are leading on six points, with SA and GB both on five – although the Blitzboks have a +1 points difference advantage – and Kenya on two. The Blitzboks may have a slight edge, as they will know exactly what’s required as GB and Kenya face-off at 6.18pm.

Points-Scorers South Africa 27 – Tries: JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Dewald Human, Ricardo Duarttee. Conversion: Human (1). Kenya 12 – Tries: Anthony Omondi, Denis Abukuse. Conversion: Daniel Taabu (1).