Impi Visser was one of the few scorers against Kenya. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Blitzboks turned a first-half scare into a second-half romp against Kenya in their second Pool B game at the Paris leg of the World Sevens Series on Saturday. The first half was a fierce one, with both sides running in a double and Kenya enjoying the lead at the break.

The Blitzboks landed the first punch with a try by Muller du Plessis - who also opened the scoring in their France opener - when he paced in to score after a brilliant chip-and-chase effort by Branco du Preez (5-0).

Seconds later, skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi gained five more points in the same corner for the Springbok Sevens outfit (10-0).

Kenya got on the scoresheet when Jacob Ojee visited the Blitzboks' in-goal, and the lead was theirs when Andrew Amonde grabbed a converted try to take the half-time score to10-12.

After a turnover early in the second half, Du Plessis made sure that the lead returned to his team when he rounded Kenya's defence to change the digits on the scoreboard (15-12), and from there on, the South African try tap showed no signs of running dry.

Impi Visser and Mfundo Ndhlovo both greeted the whitewash at Stade Jean-Bouin (29-12), with Visser stealing the ball before putting in the hard yards and Ndhlovo snatching up a loose ball before ghosting the Kenyans.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks' top defensive effort in the first half and the way they shone on attack in the second that helped them ace their first test at the final tournament in the 2018%19 Series, schooling a determined Wales outfit 22-7.

In their third and final game of Day One, the Blitzboks will seek redemption against Australia (6.58pm) after getting knocked out of Cup contention by the Aussies in London last weekend.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Muller du Plessis (2), Impi Visser

Conversions: Dewald Human

Kenya

Tries: Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee

Conversion: Michael Wanjala Matayo





IOL Sport

