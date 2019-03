Stedman Gans' effort was enough to see the Blitzboks over the line. Photo: www.photosport.nz

LAS VEGAS – The Blitzboks crashed 29-10 to the USA in their HSBC World Rugby Sevens quarterfinal in Las Vegas, USA, on Sunday (Saturday SA time). Outscored by 5 tries to 2, the in-form USA hosts were full value for the win, with the South Africans being a massive 19-0 down at the break.

Second half tries by Johannes Pretorius and Stedman Gans helped restore some pride in what has been a mediocre year of results for the Blitzboks on the sevens circuit.

Danny Barrett, Stephen Tomasin and Martin Losefo managed to breach the SA defence in the first half for touchdowns with second-half tries coming from Carlin Isles and Matai Leufa.A

The Blitzboks looked a shade of their former selves, with handling errors and inconsistent decision-making being evident.

The SA reverse came off the back of a 29-12 win over fancied England in their final Group C match. Here it was the turn of the men in green to run in 5 tries to 2 against their opponents.

The match was still tight at the break with the Blitzbokke leading 10-5 courtesy of five-pointers by Phillip Snyman and Siviwe Soyizwapi.

However second-half tries by Justin Geduld, Selvyn Davids and Pretorius sealed the deal for the South Africans.

Tom Bowen and Charlton Kerr touched down for the English.

African News Agency (ANA)