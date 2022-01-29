Blitzboks defeat hosts Spain in Seville, will face USA in pool decider

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side will face the USA in their Pool A decider on Saturday afternoon after defeating hosts Spain in their first match of the Seville Sevens. South Africa’s opener against Samoa was declared a 0-0 draw due to the islanders' withdrawal due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The hosts were all over in attack in the first half, but the Blitzboks’ defence held firm and after five minutes, they scored the first try through Mfundo Ndhlovu (0-7). Spain - who ran the USA close in their opener on Friday - responded with a well-worked try to level the scores at the break (7-7). Post match comments from Zain Davids. @WeBuyCars_SA pic.twitter.com/n8tpqVJ69D — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 29, 2022 The hosts were first to get some points in the second half and went 12-7 up, but South Africa regained the lead when Selvyn Davids crossed over (12-14).

Davids secured his brace from turnover ball to put the Blitzboks 19-12 ahead, and Ryan Oosthuizen took the game out of Spain’s reach when he dotted down to take the score to 12-26. Zain Davids capped things off with one last try for Neil Powell’s men to claim a 33-12 victory and extend their winning streak to 30 matches. The Blitzboks will take on the USA at 5.25 (SA time) on Saturday.