Blitzboks defeat hosts Spain in Seville, will face USA in pool decider
Share this article:
Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side will face the USA in their Pool A decider on Saturday afternoon after defeating hosts Spain in their first match of the Seville Sevens.
South Africa’s opener against Samoa was declared a 0-0 draw due to the islanders' withdrawal due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The hosts were all over in attack in the first half, but the Blitzboks’ defence held firm and after five minutes, they scored the first try through Mfundo Ndhlovu (0-7).
Spain - who ran the USA close in their opener on Friday - responded with a well-worked try to level the scores at the break (7-7).
Post match comments from Zain Davids. @WeBuyCars_SA pic.twitter.com/n8tpqVJ69D— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 29, 2022
The hosts were first to get some points in the second half and went 12-7 up, but South Africa regained the lead when Selvyn Davids crossed over (12-14).
Davids secured his brace from turnover ball to put the Blitzboks 19-12 ahead, and Ryan Oosthuizen took the game out of Spain’s reach when he dotted down to take the score to 12-26.
Zain Davids capped things off with one last try for Neil Powell’s men to claim a 33-12 victory and extend their winning streak to 30 matches.
The Blitzboks will take on the USA at 5.25 (SA time) on Saturday.
@WynonaLouw