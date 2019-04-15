South Africa reign supreme in Singapore. Photo: @WorldRugby7s on twitter

SINGAPORE – South Africa's Blitzbokke have been drawn alongside dark horses Argentina in Pool A for the 9th leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London on 25-26 May. The rest of Pool A include Canada and Japan.

The other African contenders Kenya were drawn in Pool B alongside big guns Fiji, Samoa and France. This will rank as the strongest Pool.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series reaches its conclusion in Paris on the weekend of June 1-2.

SA (121 points) have moved into fourth place on the latest rankings behind USA (145), Fiji (142) and New Zealand (130).

Their performance in Singapore will go down as one of the classics in Blitzbokke history after a dramatic 20-19 victory in the final against Fiji at the National Stadium. This after the Blitzbokke were trailing 19-0 at the halftime break.

The HSBC Player of the Final award went to BlitzBokke rookie Angelo Davids who may have done enough to be included in the Singapore Dream team but that if he continues in that vein could make future dream teams.

The rest of the London teams are:

Pool C: England (hosts), New Zealand, Scotland, Ireland

Pool D: includes USA, Australia, Wales and Spain

