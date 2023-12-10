Blitzboks dumped out of Cape Town Sevens cup competition

The Blitzboks were unceremoniously dumped out of the cup of competition of the Cape Town Sevens by Australia on Sunday morning. The South Africans, who lost to Ireland in their final pool match on Saturday, were completely outplayed by the Australians. The visitors from Down Under were clinical, but were handed early Christmas presents by the home side.

The Blitzboks suffered an early blow when youngster Quewin Nortje was sent to the sin bin. Australia didn’t score while he was off the field, but it seemed to stretch and tire the South Africans in the Cape Town heat. The Aussies eventually scored after a healthy spell of possession and territory when Hayden Sargent went over in the fifth minute.

Gigantic mistake The Blitzboks then made a huge mistake right on halftime, not kicking a penalty into touch, which allowed Australia to get one more try via Nathan Lawson to lead 14-0 at the break. The South Africans tried to force the issue in the second half, throwing risky passes, especially the youngsters in the side. Their inexperience showing against a well-drilled Aussie outfit.

That played right into Australia's hands, as they pounced on mistakes made in the South Africans’ 22. They added two more tries in the second half to completely silence the partisan Cape Town crowd. In the other quarter-finals, Argentina beat Canada 33-0, while Ireland rocked New Zealand 36-21. Fiji beat France 29-24.