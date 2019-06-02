The Blizboks are into the Paris Sevens semi-finals after thrashing Samoa 40-7 on Sunday.
The Blitzboks dominated right from the start and enjoyed a 24-0 half-time lead after tries by Justin Geduld (brace), Branco du Preez and Werner Kok.
Top four sides on @WorldRugby7s log to contest final four places in @Paris7s— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) June 2, 2019
Fiji v USA
NZ v SA pic.twitter.com/xABkd4pWpN
It was a complete and almost entirely error-free performance by Neil Powell's unit, and in the second half, they picked up right where they left off and gained two more seven-pointers through Muller du Plessis and Philip Snyman.
Samoa managed to get a consolation try right at the death through Alamanda Motuga.
And there you have it, @Blitzboks take on @AllBlacks7s in the semi-final of #ParisSevens #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/HA7EdLWAf2— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 2, 2019
The Blitzboks next face New Zealand in the semi-finals (3.35pm).
June 2, 2019@WynonaLouw
IOL Sport