The Blizboks are into the Paris Sevens semi-finals after thrashing Samoa 40-7 on Sunday. The Blitzboks dominated right from the start and enjoyed a 24-0 half-time lead after tries by Justin Geduld (brace), Branco du Preez and Werner Kok.

It was a complete and almost entirely error-free performance by Neil Powell's unit, and in the second half, they picked up right where they left off and gained two more seven-pointers through Muller du Plessis and Philip Snyman.

Samoa managed to get a consolation try right at the death through Alamanda Motuga.

The Blitzboks next face New Zealand in the semi-finals (3.35pm).





