Blitzboks equal Fiji’s unbeaten Sevens record despite Canada struggles

Cape Town - Despite an uncharacteristically error-strewn performance against Canada, the Blitzboks secured a semi-final berth at the Malaga Sevens on Saturday night. The Blitzboks beat Canada 14-0 and will face Australia Cup semi-final on Sunday at (3:09pm SA time).

While it wasn’t a commendable display from either side, it took the Springbok Sevens side 11 minutes - four minutes into the second half - to score their first try through Ryan Oosthuizen. The reigning World Sevens Series champions didn’t have much possession in the first half, and when they did, handling mistakes robbed them of converting their time with ball-in-hand into points. Things didn’t change drastically after the break, but Neil Powell’s team showed good patience on defence and Justin Geduld grabbed their second try in the second stanza to bag the win.

With the result, South Africa equal Fiji’s record of 27 straight wins, second only to New Zealand. The @Blitzboks finally break the deadlock 🔒



They scored 2 late tries to secure a semi-final spot🎯#Spain7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/qLnlV77IBj — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 22, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, the Blitzboks humbled England 43-0 to top their Pool A standings. They were just two points short of levelling their highest points margin against the English. They racked up the massive tally despite losing their skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi to the shoulder injury he picked up in their opening match. On Friday, the South Africans fought back after being 7-0 down at the break to down Scotland 27-7.