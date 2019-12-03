Specman is one of a number of more experienced campaigners in Neil Powell’s squad for the opening leg, and when discussing the group of 15s recruits’ selection for the Dubai event, Powell said their “form and desire” made it an easy choice.
Specman, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla and Dylan Sage have all returned to the team for the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments.
They will return to their Super Rugby franchises in the new year.
You wouldn’t need to have seen too many of Specman’s games for the Blitzboks to get a physical definition of form.