Blitzboks focused on the here and now









Rosko Specman is one of a number of more experienced campaigners in Neil Powell’s squad for the opening leg of the 2019/20 Sevens Series in Dubai. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Sevens superstar Rosko Specman says the Blitzboks’ ability to “switch on and off” will be as important as any physical on-field effort when they kick off their 2019/20 World Sevens Series campaign in Dubai this weekend. Specman is one of a number of more experienced campaigners in Neil Powell’s squad for the opening leg, and when discussing the group of 15s recruits’ selection for the Dubai event, Powell said their “form and desire” made it an easy choice. Specman, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla and Dylan Sage have all returned to the team for the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments. They will return to their Super Rugby franchises in the new year. You wouldn’t need to have seen too many of Specman’s games for the Blitzboks to get a physical definition of form.

And one can only assume that he doesn’t lack any desire either, judging by the kind of ridiculously good performances he’s produced for the Springbok Sevens side.

And while the Bulls back said that they want to go the distance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo - it’s only natural, after all - he made it clear that it’s the here and now that matters most for them right now or the “Dubai” and the “Cape Town”, rather.

“We all want to be in Tokyo and do well, but that is way into the future. The Dubai and Cape Town tournaments are both very enjoyable for us as a squad and we intend to express ourselves at both of them,” Specman said.

And if there’s one player who knows how to express himself, it’s Specman.

He’s scored some of the most scintillating tries on the circuit thanks to his electric feet and that creativity on the inside. But Specman is more than just a speed merchant.

Ahead of their departure to Dubai, the 30-year-old, who was a part of the team that won bronze at the last Olympics in Rio, joked and said the opening leg of the Series is one they all look forward to “because it means the pre-season is definitely over”.

But there will be no light-heartedness this weekend, it’s going to be all business as the Blitzboks will look to bag their seventh Dubai title and get off to the best-possible start in the Series. Building momentum and being consistent will be one of their main objectives as the build-up to Tokyo begins.

“Everyone is fresh and keen to implement the things they worked on, and to give it all,” Specman said.

The Blitzboks will face Kenya (Thursday), Spain and England (Friday) in Pool D of the opening leg.

@WynonaLouw





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook