It wasn't easy, but the Blitzboks' got the opening leg of the 2019/2020 World Sevens Series off to a winning start with a 17-12 win over Kenya.
The Dubai leg of the Series is always a tough one as teams don't have a real idea of where their opposition's at. It's the first tournament of the new season, after all.
The Blitzboks played in three warm-up tournaments ahead of the Series kick-off, and as with a lot of teams, there will be a big focus on building momentum and player management as the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics begins.
While it was far from perfect, coach Neil Powell will be pleased with the composure his outfit showed to come back from a 12-5 half-time deficit.
The contribution that some of the experienced returnees made was also a positive.