Blitzboks go down to hosts United States in LA Sevens opener

Durban — The Blitzboks’ bid for the World Series Sevens title in Los Angeles got off to a shocker of a start when they were creamed 21-7 by a pumped-up USA team.
The South Africans are one of four sides in with a shout of winning the title by securing this last leg of the World Series but they are now up against it after a dispiriting defeat.
It was an ideal fixture to start the tournament — the Series leaders versus the host nation — and the Americans enjoyed the perfect start to the game when they found space near the touchline and winger David Steele outstripped two South African cover defenders for a lovely try.
𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐃 🤯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 27, 2022
The Blitzboks lose their #LA7s encounter against the USA 21-7 ❌ pic.twitter.com/Sn48WFuKLm
The Boks barely touched the ball in the first half which ended as the half had started, with a try to the USA, this time Joe Schroeder bursting through, and to make matters worse for the Blitzboks, Shaun Williams was sin-binned in the process.
That meant they started the second half 14-0 down and a man short, and matters got immediately worse when veteran Perry Baker found space and ran in his team’s third try.
The Blitzboks fought back bravely and Sako Makata scored two minutes from time to give them some hope but the inspired home team defended strongly to snuff out any chance of a South African comeback.
The South Africans next play Canada (9.26pm SA time) before completing their Pool B schedule against the All Blacks (00.59 SA time).
IOL Sport