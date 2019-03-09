Stedman Gans in action for the Blitzboks in Sydney earlier this year. Photo: Nigel Owen/www.photosport.nz

VANCOUVER – You wouldn't be blamed if you felt for Chile as their laudable effort and understandable all-smiles reaction after drawing with the Blitzboks in the USA turned into blank stares in Canada. The Blitzboks were last week held to a five-all draw by World Sevens Series minnows Chile in Las Vegas, and while they didn't lose the match, a result like that will never be good enough for the back-to-back Series champions, and a series of inconsistent performances followed that deadlock.

The Springbok Sevens side made up for that disappointment by thrashing the South Americans 45-0 in their opener in Vancouver on Saturday.

They were ruthless.

The young – and seriously impressive – JC Pretorius scored the first of a string of tries at BC Place Stadium, while his hard running and pace also added to the Chileans' problems.

Siviwe Soyizwapi and Selvyn Davids also added a double each, while speedster Muller du Plessis sprinted onto the scoresheet for the last try of the match.

The Blitzboks will next face Wales at 12.50 am on Sunday and then World Series leaders USA at 4.44am (both on SS1).

IOL Sport