Blitzboks haul out URC big guns Manie Libbok, Seabelo Senatla, Kurt-Lee Arendse for Commonwealth Games

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have made it clear that they went to send coach Neil Powell off with a bang by including several United Rugby Championship stars in their Commonwealth Games squad on Wednesday. The South Africans’ only Commonwealth Games gold medal in rugby sevens came in Glasgow in 2014, and they missed out on the semi-finals in Gold Coast in 2018. The 2022 tournament will take place from July 29 to 31 at Coventry Stadium.

The team will be headlined by the return of former sevens superstar Seabelo Senatla, who has been outstanding for the Stormers in the URC this season. The 29-year-old wing was the fourth-highest try-scorer in the URC with nine touchdowns, behind Stormers teammate Leolin Zas on 11, who was followed by Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and Benetton fullback Rhyno Smith on 10. Senatla was one of the finest sevens players for many years, but has thrown in his lot in the 15-man code with the Stormers in recent seasons.

But it will be one last hurrah of sorts for Senatla with coach Powell, who will complete a lengthy stint at the Springbok Sevens side at the end of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium in September ahead of his move to the Sharks as their director of rugby. Senatla will be joined by another former Blitzbok stalwart in Ruhan Nel, who has also starred for the Stormers in the URC. Nel will line up at outside centre in Saturday’s URC semi-final against Ulster, along with Senatla, and will add valuable experience to a Blitzbok squad that have battled with injuries in recent tournaments. There is a third Stormers star in the group in the shape of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who is the top points-scorer in the URC with 161.

The URC influence doesn’t end there, with Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse also selected after joining the Blitzboks for the recent London Sevens. Bulls fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse is back in the shortened format as well, where he first hit the international stage before. Powell does have a core of his regular squad too. Strike-runners Angelo Davids, Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius are always lethal with ball-in-hand, while captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, Zain Davids and Impi Visser are also valuable assets on attack and defence.

Sascoc announced a number of team squads at Olympic House in Johannesburg on Wednesday, with swimmer Chad le Clos in line to become the most decorated athlete in the history of the event if he claims another medal. Le Clos is currently on 17 in total (seven gold, three silver, seven bronze), which is the joint-record with Australian shooter Phillip Adams.

South Africa won 37 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast event, with 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze. The 2022 Birmingham Games will take place from July 28 to August 8. Team South Africa (some athletes might still qualify before the June 29 deadline, and some sports are still finalising their squads) Rugby Sevens

Men: Sakoyisa Makata, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Jordan Hendrikse, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Muller du Plessis, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Christie Grobbelaar, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok Women: Donelle Snyders, Alichia Arries, Felicia Jacobs, Bianca Augustyn, Luleka Tyibilika, Snenhlanhla Shozi, Mathrin Simmers, Asisipho Plaatjies, Anacadia Minnaar, Unathi Mali, Liske Lategan, Kemisetso Baloyi, Kyla de Vries, Nontuthuko Shongwe, Faith Gosling, Zandile Masuku, Thandiswa Nxomani Beach Volleyball

Men: Leo Williams, Grant Goldschmidt Boxing Men: Amzolele Dyeyi, Simnikiwe Bongco. Women: Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe

Cricket Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Maria Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon Mignon van der Merwe (du Preez), Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Delmari Tucker Cycling Men: Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg, Darryl Impey, Gustav Basson, Nicholas Dlamini, Morne van Niekerk, Alan Hatherly Women: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Preen, Francis Janse van Rensburg, Mariske Strauss, Candice Lill Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries, Mammule Rankoe, Shante Koti, Garcelle Napier Hockey Women: Bernadette Coston, Bianca Wood, Edith Molikoe, Erin Christie, Hannah Pearce, Hanrie Louw, Jean-Leigh du Toit, Kristen Paton, Lisa-Marie Deetlefs, Lillian du Plessis, Maboloke Serage, Marizen Marais, Onthatile Zulu, Phumelela Mbande, Quanita Bobbs, Robyn Johnson, Shirndre-Lee Simmons, Tarryn Lombard Judo

Women: Michaela Whitebooi, Charné Griesel, Donné Breytenbach. Men: Thomas Breytenbach Lawn Bowls Men: Petrus Breitenbach, Jason Evans, Prince Neluonde, Wayne Rittmuller, Bradley Robinson Women: Bridget Calitz, Esme Kruger, Elinah Muvhango, Colleen Piketh, Johanna Snyman, Jessica Henderson Netball Women: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmeré van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Marí Venter, Zanele Vimbela

Para Lawn Bowls Women: Victoria van der Merwe, Tracy Smith, Desiree Levin, Johanna van Rooyen (director) Men: Deon van der Vyver, Harmanus Scholtz, Willem Viljoen, Thomas Smith (director) Para Athletics Men: Jaco Smit, Jonathan Ntutu, Charl du Toit, Ernst van Dyk Women: Mandilene Hoffmann, Yane van der Merwe, Sheryl James

Swimming Men: Chad le Clos, Matthew Sates, Michael Houlie, Pieter Coetze, Dante Nortje, Andrew Ross, Guy Brooks, Brenden Crawford Women: Emma Chelius, Kaylene Corbett, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Lara van Niekerk, Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher, Dune Coetzee, Olivia Nel, Michaela Pulford Men’s Para: Christian Sadie Women’s Para: Cornelle Leach, Alani Ferreira

Table Tennis Men: Theo Cogill, Shaun Jones, Cheetan Nathoo, Kirshwin Steyn Women: Danisha Patel, Musfiquh Kalam, Lailaa Edwards, Zodwa Maphanga Triathlon Men: Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle, Nicholas Quenet Women: Simone Ackermann, Shanae Williams, Hannah Newman

Para Triathlon Men: David Jones, Gavin Kilpatrick, Casper Moodie (guide), Rohan Kennedy (guide) Women: Linsay Engelbrecht, Trish Heimann (guide) Weightlifting Men: Jon-Antohein Phillips, Ruben Burger, Nathan Eli Morris Women: Anneke Spies Wheelchair Basketball

Men: Allen Mtatase, Cecil Dumond, Ayabonga Jim, Simanga Mbhele, Women: Aviwe Ngoni, Samkelisiwe Mbatha, Michelle Moganedi, Kelebogile Moeng @ashfakmohamed