Blitzboks keep marching on at Dubai Sevens

Durban - The Blitzboks continued their inexorable march to the quarter-finals of the Sevens World Series event in Dubai when they overcame a plucky Ireland side 21-12 in their second match of the day for their 19th Series win a row. The Blitzboks were always going to be made to sweat by the up-and-coming Ireland team and they indeed provided a much sterner test than Japan, the Boks’ opponents in the first game who were put away 48-0.

The Irish had the early possession and enjoyed two quick penalties but when the South Africans did get the ball, they made it count and Shilton van Wyk cruised over for the first score. Just before half-time, a rare mistake by Selvyn Davids cost a seven-pointer when his pass went slightly forward to unmarked Siviwe Soyizwapi but the nippy 27-year-old made up for it not long after halftime when he carved through the Irish defence for a fine individual try. The Irish were hardly finished and responded with a try in the corner by their captain, Terry Kennedy. The missed conversion left the score at 14-5 with two minutes to go, and the game was virtually safe for the Boks.

And it was game over a minute from time when Jurgen Visser showed the defence a clean pair of heels. Ireland scored a consolation try after the hooter but it was too little too late. The Blitzboks play Great Britain in their final game of the day (18.33). @MikeGreenaway