Blitzboks make Fiji statement under the blue skies at Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks made a statement early on Day 2 of the Cape Town Sevens with a workmanlike 17-7 victory over a dangerous Fiji side under blue skies at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The Blitsboks are now in pole position to finish top of Group A after also seeing off Canada in their first match. They play France later on Saturday to try and seal the deal.

Fiiji, who beat France in their first match, struck first after the Blitzboks turned over the ball in their own 22.

There has been a lot of slipping on the Cape Town Stadium pitch, and the home side also became the latest victims to slip and slide, which lead to Joseva Talacolo going over for Fiji in the second minute after a lovely offload in the build up. The South Africans, however, controlled the rest of the first half, with a combination of patient play and ill-discipline by the Fijians and went over to score in the fourth minute. Shilton van Wyk saw a Fiji defender pop out of the line, before putting in a grubber kick which he collected himself to score.

Fiji then made a huge unforced error straight from the kickoff, as a player was penalised for jumping into a defender. ‘Tricky Ricky’ Ricardo Duarttee then took the tap, stepping a few Fiji defenders, before offloading to Muller du Plessis run in and score. SVW takes it on himself 😤@Blitzboks turning it up in front of the home crowd 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#CapeTown7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/mzMwAbjYs2 — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 10, 2022

The second half was a massive arm-wrestle between the two teams, but the Blitsboks had the territory, keeping the dangerous Fiji runners at bay with good defending and forcing them to concede penalties. The Blitzboks were then rewarded for their effort when JC Pretorious powered over the line to make the game safe with less than two minutes to play. Point-scorers: