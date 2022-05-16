Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Blitzboks make late change to squad for Toulouse Sevens

The Springbok Sevens side have had a late change to their squad for the Toulouse leg of the World Sevens Series, with Dalvon Blood coming in for Selvyn Davids. Photo: @Blitzboks/Twitter

Published 36m ago

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side have had a late change to their squad for the Toulouse leg of the World Sevens Series, with Dalvon Blood coming in for Selvyn Davids.

Davids was declared medically unfit to travel, and due to current travel protocols, the 20-year-old Blood could not depart with the rest of the team on Sunday. He will leave for France on Monday evening.

Blood is in line to make his Series debut and has been a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy since 2021. He also represented the Junior Springboks in last year’s Under-20 International Series against Georgia, Argentina and Uruguay.

The Rondebosch Boys’ High School product represented the Western Province schools side and was also selected for the SA Under-18 Schools Sevens side. Earlier this year, he played for the SA Under-23 Sevens team against Zimbabwe and Uganda.

South Africa will face Samoa, Ireland and Spain in Pool D in Toulouse.

Springbok Sevens squad for the Toulouse Sevens:

1. James Murphy 2. Ryan Oosthuizen 3. Impi Visser 4. Zain Davids 5. Tiaan Pretorius 6. JC Pretorius 7. Branco du Preez 8. Dalvon Blood 9. Ronald Brown 10. Dewald Human 11. Siviwe Soyizwapi 12. Muller du Plessis 13. Mfundo Ndhlovu

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

