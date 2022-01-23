Blitzboks make light work of Australia to secure another sevens cup final

Cape Town - The Blitzboks secured yet another Cup final spot by beating Australia 19-0 in their semi-final encounter in Malaga on Sunday to secure their 28th straight win. Accuracy and breakdown brawn were key in the South Africans’ victory, while Australia struggled to hold onto the ball - a job not made any easier by the Blitzboks’ defence.

Australia went one man down when Josh Turner was yellow carded, and the Blitzboks made use of their numerical advantage and broke down Australia’s determined defence to allow JC Pretorius to break into the Aussies’ in-goal and score. After a turnover, the Blitzboks’ speed of ball was at its best in the build-up to their second try, and Mfundo Ndhlovu was ever ready to finish as he sniped down touch to score on the stroke of half time. Neil Powell’s unit piled the pressure on their opposition and were rewarded for it when Selvyn Davids added their third.

The @Blitzboks are marching into a fifth straight cup final



Can anyone stop them?#HSBC7s | #Spain7s pic.twitter.com/MvP8PBudys — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 23, 2022 The Blitzboks will face Argentina in the Cup final at 7:56pm (SA time) on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks overcame a plucky Canada 14-0 in the quarters, and earlier in the day, they humbled England 43-0 to top their Pool A standings. On Friday, the South Africans fought back after being 7-0 down at the break to down Scotland 27-7. Point scorers: