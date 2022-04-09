Blitzboks make solid start at Singapore Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks defeated Canada and Kenya to make it two-from-two on Day One of the Singapore Sevens on Saturday morning. Saka Makata scored a hat-trick in the African derby as the Springbok Sevens side led 19-0 at the break.

Kenya managed only a single try as the defending World Sevens Series champions continued their dominance at the National Stadium. In their first match of the day, the Blitzboks overcame an initially plucky Canada side to secure a 31-5 victory. The South Africans led 12-5 at half time and ran in tries by captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, Darren Adonis, Selvyn Davids and a brace by JC Pretorius to secure their 35th straight win.

While Canada were the first to score, the Blitzboks ultimately showed just why they are the top side on the circuit. A brilliant piece of play - which saw Ronald Brown putting in a perfect kick pass to Pretorius after the team did well to keep the ball alive - took the score to 5-5.

The @Blitzboks machine just keeps on rolling



Sakoyisa Makata with the hat-trick. South Africa with the win#HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/Pzmf2jErjz — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 9, 2022 Another sweet touch of the boot this time out Soyizwapi over for a converted try (12-5), and after the break, Powell’s guys grabbed their third when Darren Adonis went over for the first try after the break. Selvyn Davids snuck in another one before Pretorius grabbed his second to seal a 31-5 victory.

The Blitzboks next face the USA at 13:33 today in their final Pool A encounter. Point scorers: Match One:

Blitzboks - Tries: JC Pretorius (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi, Darren Adonis, Selvyn Davids. Conversions: Ronald Brown, Dewald Human (2). Canada - Try: David Richard. Match Two: