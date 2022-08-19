Blitzboks missing some regulars for Los Angeles Sevens

Durban — The Springbok Sevens squad to contest the LA Sevens next weekend has a familiar look to it despite missing some regulars who were integral to their famous victory at the Commonwealth Games last month. For the final World Rugby Sevens Series event of the 2022 season, coach Neil Powell must do without Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Christie Grobbelaar and Mfundo Ndhlovo, all of whom were instrumental in the team’s gold medal-winning performance in England.

The quartet picked up injuries in Birmingham, but thanks to Powell’s policy of using his greater squad as much as possible over the season, their replacements have all had experience of the World Series. They are replaced by Branco du Preez, Darren Adonis, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk, all of whom have tasted tournament success with the Blitzboks before. With a lot of permutations at play in California for the South Africans to secure back-to-back World Series titles, Powell said they are not taking any calculators with them to Los Angeles.

The Blitzboks lead Australia by two points and Argentina by six points at the top of the standings. “We are not going to try and work out permutations, we would rather seal the deal by coming out on top in Los Angeles,” said Powell. “The confidence and mood in the camp is great after the good results in Birmingham, but that is in the past. We have a very tough pool and as usual, we will be looking to set a strong standard in our first game and work from there.”

The Blitzboks are in Pool B with New Zealand, the US and Canada, and will open the tournament with a match against the hosts. They depart for the US on Saturday. The Blitzbok squad is: 1. Sako Makata – 15 tournaments, 63 matches, 55 points (11 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen – 31 tournaments, 146 matches, 150 points (30 tries) 3. James Murphy – nine tournaments, 35 matches, 30 points (6 tries) 4. Zain Davids – 32 tournaments, 162 matches, 160 points (32 tries)

5. Angelo Davids – eight tournaments, 44 matches, 155 points (31 tries) 6. JC Pretorius – 19 tournaments, 99 matches, 210 points (42 tries) 7. Branco du Preez – 81 tournaments, 411 matches, 1426 points (100 tries, 460 conversions, one penalty goal, one drop goal)

8. Darren Adonis – four tournaments, 22 matches, 42 points (eight tries, one conversion) 9. Shaun Williams – five tournaments, 25 matches, 68 points (12 tries, four conversions) 10. Dewald Human – 17 tournaments, 76 matches, 211 points (17 tries, 63 conversions)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 39 tournaments, 204 matches, 655 points (131 tries) 12. Muller du Plessis – 18 tournaments, 87 matches, 305 points (61 tries) 13. Shilton van Wyk – two tournaments; 12 matches, 20 points (four tries)