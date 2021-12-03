Blitzboks off to a flying start at Dubai Seven after big win over Japan

The South Africans won the first leg of the World Series last week, also in Dubai, and coach Neil Powell said that they wanted to continue their momentum into the second leg, and the coach got his wish, and then some.

Durban - The Blitzboks got their Dubai World Series campaign off to a blistering start when they smashed Japan 48-0, scoring eight tries in the process.

The teams could not have had more contrasting fortunes going into this match —Japan had lost their previous 18 matches in the Series while the Boks had won 18 in a trot, and a complete mismatch it proved it to be.

The Blitzboks were ruthlessly efficient, scoring from the kick-off and scoring with the last move of the game, with six more tries in between.

Interestingly, the eight tries were shared evenly among the players, wth one each to Impi Visser; JC Pretorius, Shilton van Wyk, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, and Shaun Willams.