Blitzboks on course for fourth consecutive Dubai Sevens title with dramatic semi-final win over New Zealand

Cape Town – Shilton van Wyk was the hero as he scored the winning try after the hooter to clinch a dramatic 26-19 victory for the Blitzboks in the Dubai Sevens Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday. The South Africans will now take on Ireland – who beat USA 12-7 – in the Cup final at 5.26pm, where the Blitzboks will aim to secure a fourth consecutive Dubai title.

The Springbok Sevens seemed to be well out of the contest at halftime as they trailed 12-0, as New Zealand teenager Caleb Tangitau scored two tries. Things went awry for the South Africans as JC Pretorius knocked-on early, and then captain Siviwe Soyizwapi conceded a penalty for a high tackle.

The Kiwis pounced as Tone Ng Shiu broke up the middle, and then big Sam Dickson carried the ball strongly on the right, before the ball went to the left for Tangitau to round off. Ryan Oosthuizen then dropped the next kickoff, and it looked like Leroy Carter was going all the way to the tryline, but Dewald Human raced across to make a try-saving tackle – although he went off with an injury as a result.

The Blitzboks had a great attacking opportunity with a lineout on the New Zealand 10-metre, but new star Ricardo Duarttee’s throw-in was skew. New Zealand took full advantage, with Joe Webber slicing through the middle, and then Carter fed Tangitau for the second touchdown. WATCH: Hot-stepper Ricardo Duarttee heats up Dubai Sevens to help Blitzboks see off Samoa

Soyizwapi, though, made up for his earlier indiscretion just before halftime as he held up Tangitau over the tryline, and then proved to be vital in the end. Coach Sandile Ngcobo would have urged his team to show greater urgency on attack during the break, and so it proved right from the second-half kickoff as a New Zealand knock-back fell into the path of Muller du Plessis, who raced away to open the Blitzboks’ tally. Suddenly the South Africans found their rhythm, and Soyizwapi set up Duarttee, who again showed off his side-stepping skills with a smart dummy and handoff to take a 14-12 lead.

New Zealand weren’t done yet, though, and went on to score the try of the match as they kept the ball alive near their own tryline before Che Clarke delivered an incredible basketball-type pass in the tackle for Akuila Rokolisoa, who skinned the SA defence to make it 19-14. Dalvon draws Blood just in time to save Blitzboks against five-man Australia at Dubai Sevens But Amanaki Nicole’s yellow card for a deliberate knock-down gave the Blitzboks the opportunity they needed, and Branco du Preez scored – although Duarttee missed the relatively easy conversion.

With the one-man advantage, though, the South Africans roared upfield once more, and Van Wyk dived over to clinch the victory. Points-Scorers South Africa 26 – Tries: Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee, Branco du Preez, Shilton van Wyk. Conversions: Duarttee (2), Branco du Preez (1).